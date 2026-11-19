YADGIR: The Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS), located on the outskirts of the city, is facing a growing water crisis after three borewells on its campus dried up.

The institution is also yet to complete the installation of a permanent 24x7 power supply system for its hospital, raising concerns over basic infrastructure facilities.

Spread across 70 acres, the campus houses a multi-storey hospital, medical and nursing college buildings, student hostels and residential quarters for teaching and non-teaching staff. Despite completing six years of operation, the institution continues to depend entirely on borewells for its water requirements, as it has no pipeline connection from the municipal council or Gram Panchayat.

The hospital depends on four borewells, while the colleges, hostels and staff quarters rely on five additional borewells. Of these five, three have completely dried up. One is supplying limited water, while the remaining source is unable to meet the overall demand.

More than 1,000 students are pursuing MBBS, nursing and allied health science courses at YIMS. Hundreds of students stay in hostels, while staff members reside with their families on the campus. The shortage has affected sanitation and cleaning work in hostels and college buildings. Gardens and lawns are also drying up due to inadequate watering.

The underground electrical cable network planned to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the hospital has not yet been fully commissioned. Although cables have been brought into the campus, they are yet to be connected to the hospital, a medical officer said.

YIMS Director Dr Shivakumar C.R. said two additional borewells would be drilled after identifying suitable locations with the help of the Department of Mines and Geology. He said the work would be taken up within two to three days.

He added that the hospital was not facing an immediate water shortage, though hostels and staff quarters had been affected.

The director said the district administration and District In-charge Minister had also been requested to arrange a permanent pipeline from the Bhima river, around 5.5 km away. The project is estimated to cost ₹20 crore.