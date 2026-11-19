Over 50 quintals of stored cotton burned in two separate fires at Halakarti and Kasarabhosaga villages, causing heavy farmer losses.

KALABURAGI: Farmers suffered heavy financial losses after more than 50 quintals of stored cotton were destroyed in two separate fire incidents reported in Halakarti village of Chittapur taluk and Kasarabhosaga village of Jewargi taluk.

Farmers suspect that unidentified miscreants deliberately set fire to the cotton stocks.

In the first incident at Halakarti village near Wadi, around 30 quintals of cotton belonging to farmer Muniyappa Avanti were gutted. He had cultivated cotton on 20 acres, including 12 acres of his own land and eight acres taken on lease.

The farmer had harvested approximately 110 quintals of cotton and stored the produce in one corner of his agricultural field, hoping to sell it when market prices improved. However, around 30 quintals were destroyed in the fire.

Fire and emergency services personnel, along with local residents, rushed to the spot after receiving information and worked to control the blaze. The incident has caused considerable distress to the farmer, who had invested borrowed money in cultivation. Villagers have urged officials to inspect the damaged field and provide compensation.

In another incident, more than 20 quintals of cotton belonging to farmer Shivasharanappa Gurubasappa Kori were destroyed by fire at Kasarabhosaga village in Jewargi taluk on Wednesday night. The estimated loss has been put at around ₹15 lakh.

Fire personnel from Jewargi rushed to the spot and attempted to extinguish the flames. However, much of the stored cotton had already been reduced to ashes. The farmer had also borrowed money for cultivation and was preparing to sell the produce.

A case has been registered at Nelogi Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Mahantagouda Nandihalli, district president of the Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, urged Agriculture and Revenue Department officials to inspect the affected fields and assess the losses for compensation.

MLC N. Ravikumar demanded an immediate investigation, arrest of those responsible and suitable compensation for the affected farmer.