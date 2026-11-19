BIDAR: BJP workers staged a nearly two-hour protest outside a police station in Bhalki taluk, alleging that false cases had been registered against party members following a minor dispute over an agricultural access road in Siddeshwar Wadi village.

The protest was led by former MLA Prakash Khandre, along with BJP district president Somanath Patil. The leaders accused the police of acting in a biased manner and targeting BJP workers for political reasons.

Addressing the protesters, Khandre and Patil alleged that BJP workers in Bidar district had been facing politically motivated police cases since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka. They claimed that the police were acting under pressure from Minister Eshwar Khandre.

The BJP leaders alleged that the police had registered non-bailable offences against one group involved in the dispute while booking the other group under bailable sections, despite both sides being involved in the same incident.

They demanded disciplinary action against the police officer concerned, accusing the officer of failing to follow legal procedures and conducting the investigation in a partial manner.

Khandre said police personnel should perform their duties impartially and strictly in accordance with the law. He alleged that innocent people should not be subjected to injustice because of political pressure. He also asserted that BJP workers would not be intimidated by what the party described as false cases.

During the protest, party workers raised slogans demanding fair treatment and an impartial investigation into the dispute.

Later, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ballappa Nandagaon visited the protest site and received a memorandum from the protesters. He assured them that the allegations would be investigated.

Following the assurance, the BJP workers withdrew their protest.

Bhalki Mandal BJP president Veeranna Karabari and several party leaders and workers, including Shivaraj Gandage, Baburao Karabari, Shashi Hosalli and Srikanth Dani, participated in the demonstration.