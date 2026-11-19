KALABURAGI: More than 140 students of the Government Higher Primary School in Mainal village of Kalaburagi taluk are facing difficult learning conditions due to deteriorating infrastructure and a lack of basic facilities.

The poor condition of the school building has raised serious concerns among villagers about the safety of children and teachers.

The school, which provides education from Classes 1 to 8, has several damaged classrooms. Plaster is peeling off the ceilings, while the walls are in a dilapidated condition. Villagers fear that the building could become unsafe if repairs are not carried out immediately.

One of the rooms is reportedly filled with dust and discarded materials, making it unsuitable for regular classroom activities. The toilets lack an adequate water supply and remain unhygienic. The school walls have not been painted for years, and the absence of a playground has deprived students of space for sports and recreational activities.

Despite these shortcomings, more than 140 children continue to attend the school. Villagers have expressed concern that prolonged neglect could eventually affect enrolment, as parents may be compelled to seek better facilities elsewhere.

A villager said the infrastructure problems had been brought to the attention of the authorities several times. Although officials had visited and inspected the school, no concrete action had followed.

Kalamma Shantappa, president of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), said representations along with photographs showing the school’s condition had been submitted to the local MLA and other concerned officials. However, the problems remained unresolved.

The villagers have demanded immediate repairs to damaged classrooms, construction of additional rooms, renovation of toilets and provision of a playground. They have also urged the local MLA and education department to intervene without further delay.

They said improving existing government schools should receive priority to ensure that children have access to safe and healthy learning environments.

The villagers are now awaiting action from the authorities to prevent further deterioration and protect the educational future of the students.