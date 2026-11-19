BIDAR: Farmers in Bidar district are facing another difficult agricultural season as the absence of rainfall has restricted rabi sowing to areas with irrigation facilities.

Against the district’s target of 1,33,339 hectares, crops have been sown on only 26,987 hectares so far, accounting for just 22 per cent of the target.

Farmers who suffered losses during the kharif season had hoped that rabi cultivation would help them recover financially. However, the continued dry spell has dashed their expectations, forcing many to leave their fields uncultivated.

Those with open wells and borewells have taken up cultivation, mainly of Bengal gram and tur, by depending on irrigation. However, groundwater levels have been declining due to the failure of rainfall during both seasons. Several wells and borewells have reportedly started drying up.

Although crops initially showed healthy growth with irrigation, rising temperatures and falling water availability have made it difficult for farmers to protect standing crops. In several rain-dependent areas, seeds have failed to germinate or seedlings have not developed properly.

Farmers from Kamalnagar said they were struggling to provide water to their crops despite having wells. They expressed hope that heavy dew formation might help improve crop growth.

A farmer from Hulasur said he had cultivated soybean on five acres during the kharif season but harvested only one quintal against the usual 40 to 50 quintals. He said the expenditure on seeds, fertilisers and labour could not be recovered. He had expected rabi crops to compensate for the losses.

Meanwhile, farmers are awaiting the government’s announced financial assistance of ₹5,000 for every eligible farmer. Farmer leaders said cultivators had demanded compensation of at least ₹25,000 per acre but had not received the announced assistance so far. They urged the government to release the amount immediately.

Joint Director of Agriculture Devika R. said the rabi sowing target could not be achieved due to inadequate rainfall. She urged farmers to enrol under the crop insurance scheme while registration was still open.