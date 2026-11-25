MANGALURU: Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Rahul Rathnam Pandey inspected the wet well construction site at Thiruvail as part of efforts to improve the underground drainage (UGD) system in the area.

During the visit, the MLA and the commissioner reviewed the site and discussed the proposed drainage-related works. They stressed the need to assess the local requirements before proceeding with the next stages of the project.

The survey work related to the underground drainage system in Thiruvail is expected to be completed within two weeks. The survey is an important step in understanding the area’s requirements and planning the necessary infrastructure.

The inspection focused on the wet well, a key component of the underground drainage network. Wet wells collect sewage before it is pumped through the drainage system to the designated treatment facilities. Their proper construction and functioning are essential for the effective operation of the UGD network.

The visit comes amid growing attention to the need for improved drainage infrastructure in Mangaluru and its surrounding localities. Proper underground drainage facilities are important for preventing the uncontrolled discharge of wastewater, maintaining sanitation and protecting public health.

The completion of the survey within the stipulated period is expected to help the authorities assess the work required at Thiruvail and take further steps towards implementing the drainage project.

MLA Bharath Shetty’s participation in the inspection reflects the involvement of elected representatives in reviewing local infrastructure requirements. The MCC administration, led by Commissioner Rahul Rathnam Pandey, is responsible for examining the technical aspects and coordinating the civic works.

The inspection marks a step towards addressing the area’s underground drainage needs. Further decisions on the proposed work are expected after the survey is completed and the requirements are assessed by the concerned authorities.