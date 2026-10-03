Thammanna Shetty objects to Mysuru Dasara Kambala

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

Thammanna Shetty, a Daiva worshipper from Tulu Nadu, has objected to the proposed Dasara Kambala event planned as part of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. Shetty said organizing Kambala during Navaratri, known as ‘Marnemi’ in Tulu Nadu, goes against the traditions and practices connected with Daivaradhana. His comments have sparked discussion on social media. According to Shetty, Kambala has a close connection with Daivaradhana, and the Kambala field is given a sacred status similar to a Daiva shrine. During the nine days of Navaratri, special rituals and Tambila offerings are performed for the Daivas. He said transporting Kambala buffaloes to another place during this period violates the traditional rules associated with Daiva worship. He also pointed out that buffalo owners traditionally remain connected with their family and village Daivas during Navaratri. Shetty said traditional rules are followed during several important occasions, including the 12 Sankramanas, Chauthi, Parba and Bisu. He added that there is no historical practice of holding Kambala in the coastal region during Navaratri. He also said paddy crops remain standing in the fields during this season, which is another reason Kambala is not traditionally organized at that time. “The culture and beliefs of Tulu Nadu should not be commercialized for profit or publicity,” Shetty said. He warned that conducting Kambala in Mysuru against traditional practices could lead to divine wrath. Shetty stressed that it is everyone's responsibility to organize Kambala while respecting its original traditions and norms. The proposed event has therefore brought attention to the relationship between Kambala, Daivaradhana and the customs of Tulu Nadu.