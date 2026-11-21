NEW DELHI: India has administered more than 10 million doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, reaching nearly 87 per cent of its target population within nine months of launching a nationwide campaign to prevent cervical cancer, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The achievement marks progress in the country’s efforts to protect adolescent girls from HPV infections, which can lead to cervical cancer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National HPV Vaccination Campaign in February 2026. The programme provides free and voluntary single-dose vaccination to 14‑year-old girls at government health facilities across the country. Vaccination is given with parental consent, allowing eligible girls to receive protection without payment.

The campaign focuses on girls aged 14 to provide protection before their possible exposure to the virus. Health authorities aim to reduce the risk of cervical cancer through early vaccination and preventive healthcare services. The programme also seeks to make vaccination accessible to girls across different parts of the country.

According to the Health Ministry, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India after breast cancer. HPV infections are a major cause of the disease, making vaccination an important step towards preventing future cases. The ministry said the vaccination drive reflects the growing reach of preventive healthcare services and efforts to protect young girls.

The ministry described the administration of over 10 million doses as a major achievement. It also stressed the importance of reaching the remaining target population through government health facilities. The campaign continues to encourage voluntary vaccination with parental consent, aiming to strengthen cervical cancer prevention and improve women’s health across India.