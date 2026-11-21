BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Special Commissioner for Disaster Management Lakshmi Priya directed officials across all five city corporations, line departments, and emergency response units to tighten inter-agency coordination and digitize operational systems ahead of future monsoon challenges.

Chairing a disaster preparedness review meeting within Greater Bengaluru Authority limits, Priya assessed ongoing engineering progress and preventive steps at neighborhoods hit by waterlogging and rain damage during earlier monsoons. She instructed officials in all five municipal corporations to complete targeted civil works at identified vulnerable spots, put lasting safeguards in place before the next rainy season, and submit action-taken reports.

To prevent communication gaps during heavy downpours, Priya ordered teams to build seamless links among control rooms across all five corporations, zonal offices, and subdivision-level staff. Officials were told to compile and digitize emergency contact directories, officer assignments, vulnerable-zone inventories, engineering work status, and operational protocols into a single accessible digital platform so field teams can act without delay.

She also stressed faster complaint routing, directing control room operators to relay public alerts immediately to responsible engineers while maintaining a regular reporting loop to track resolution on the ground. Alongside digital tracking, Priya instructed corporations to keep Quick Response Teams fully equipped and on standby so engineers and field crews can tackle localized flooding, fallen trees, or drainage blockages the moment emergencies arise.

Additional Commissioners Kavitha Rajaram and Mona Roth, Disaster Management Division Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan, and senior disaster management staff participated in the review.

For residents living in low-lying layouts and flood-prone corridors across Bengaluru, early civil repairs paired with unified digital control rooms promise faster emergency response and fewer monsoon disruptions provided corporations complete preventive drainage works well before rains return.