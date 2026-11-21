BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation is rolling out an artificial intelligence-based smart parking management system across 12 major commercial roads in HSR Layout, aiming to curb chaotic roadside parking, keep traffic moving smoothly, and reclaim footpaths for pedestrians.

Building on a similar smart parking rollout in Jayanagar, civic officials drafted an area-based parking action plan for HSR Layout. Following a detailed ground study, the corporation identified twelve busy commercial stretches totaling 18.02 kilometers for organized on-street paid parking.

Under the new layout, roughly 3,355 parking bays are being marked for two-wheelers alongside more than 627 spaces for cars. The plan also sets aside dedicated slots for bicycles and autorickshaws, designated pick-up and drop-off bays for passengers, and reserved spots for persons with disabilities and emergency vehicles.

Hourly parking charges have been fixed at ₹15 for two-wheelers and ₹30 for cars, with all fees collected exclusively through digital payments. Artificial intelligence cameras will track real-time bay occupancy and maintain continuous monitoring to enforce parking rules, eliminating revenue leakages and fraud common under manual cash collection.

Through a competitive tender, the corporation selected Parklens India Private Limited to operate and maintain the system. An agreement was signed between the executive engineer of the corporation’s Traffic Engineering Division and Parklens India Private Limited in the presence of Ramesh, Chief Engineers Basavaraj Kabade and Malathi, Executive Engineer Janardhan, and company officials.

For shoppers, officegoers, and neighborhood residents navigating HSR Layout’s crowded commercial avenues, structured bays, clear pedestrian walkways, and transparent digital billing promise easier parking and less gridlock provided enforcement keeps vehicles off footpaths and no-parking zones.