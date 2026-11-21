BENGALURU: A ₹77 crore split-type flyover is in the tender stage at Konanakunte Cross to untangle heavy daily traffic, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced while launching the third phase of the citywide Ward One Campaign.

Inaugurating the latest round of the civic drive by painting a roadside wall at the bustling south Bengaluru junction, Gowda said Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited has designed elevated stretches measuring roughly 600 metres on either side of Konanakunte Cross. Including construction and land acquisition, the project carries an estimated budget of ₹77 crore, and officials have been instructed to speed up tendering and begin site work quickly so motorists gain signal-free passage through the bottleneck.

Alongside long-term construction, the minister rolled out immediate junction fixes. Civic teams will upgrade footpaths, paint fresh zebra crossings and lane markings, and secure a strip of Metro-owned land near Forum Mall to open a free-left turn. Gowda also ordered the immediate removal of an obstructing compound wall outside the mall and new pedestrian steps, while directing officials to plan a skywalk without interfering with the future flyover to handle rising footfall once the upcoming Konanakunte Cross Metro station opens.

Turning to neighborhood upkeep, Gowda noted that the Ward One Campaign, launched on November 1 across Greater Bengaluru Authority’s 369 wards, brings civic agencies together to fix potholes, footpaths, street lights, overhanging branches, and garbage hotspots. After covering 43 wards in phase one and 40 in phase two, the third phase expands work to 41 more wards, bringing the tally to 124 wards and extending the drive into December. He also told staff to deploy jetting machines efficiently using compliant treated wastewater sourced from local apartment complexes. Local legislator Krishnappa, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Commissioner Ramesh K.N., and senior engineers joined the inspection.

For daily commuters and pedestrians navigating Kanakapura Road’s busy stretch, pairing quick walkway upgrades with a signal-free flyover and skywalk promises tangible relief provided agencies keep tendering and ground execution on tight schedules.