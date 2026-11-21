BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar inspected cleanliness drives and ongoing civic works along New Temple Road in Nallurhalli, directing officials to prioritize fixing local problems flagged under the third phase of the Ward One Campaign.

Examining roads, footpaths, garbage black spots, drains, and stormwater channels at the site, Sudhakar stressed that roads, streetlights, underground drainage, power lines, and greenery fall across separate agencies that must work together rather than in silos so one department’s digging does not damage another’s completed infrastructure. Sudhakar ordered immediate spot fixes for minor complaints and structured monitoring for larger tasks, noting that while November was set as the initial target, the campaign can extend into December so quality is never rushed.

Eight wards have been chosen for the third phase across Bengaluru East: Ward 42 Priyadarshini in Doddanekkundi Division, Ward 30 Belathur in Kadugodi Division where works are ongoing, Ward 38 Whitefield, Ward 41 Munnekollal in Marathahalli Division, Ward 7 Channasandra in Ramamurthy Nagar Division, Ward 11 Basavanapura in K.R. Puram Division, Ward 2 Horamavu, and Ward 20 A. Narayanapura in HAL Division.

Sudhakar also reviewed the Hopefarm underpass construction site, checking pothole repairs, footpath building, junction improvements, and overall underpass progress aimed at easing congestion and safeguarding pedestrians. He inquired about a BESCOM transformer obstructing the footpath and reviewed steps to shift the unit onto private land for road widening, instructing departments to coordinate closely and finish pending works on time without compromising standards. Chief Engineer Vishwanath J. and executive engineers joined the inspection.

For residents and daily commuters across Whitefield, Marathahalli, and K.R. Puram, tighter coordination between civic engineers and utility agencies promises safer footpaths, cleaner streets, and faster relief around the busy Hopefarm bottleneck provided departments sustain follow-through into December.