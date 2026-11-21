BENGALURU: Newly appointed Bengaluru Chief Commissioner of Police R. Hithendra delivered a stern warning against informal compromises inside police stations, declaring that unauthorized settlements and broker interference will no longer be tolerated under his leadership.

Speaking to television media in his first detailed interaction since taking charge of the city’s newly restructured policing setup, the 1996-batch Indian Police Service officer expressed pride in becoming Bengaluru’s first-ever Chief Commissioner of Police, a historic shift introduced 63 years after the city got its first police commissioner in 1963. At the same time, Hithendra acknowledged that public expectations from the revamped administrative structure are high and that major operational challenges lie ahead.

Under the Karnataka government’s sweeping reorganization aligned with the Greater Bengaluru Authority, policing across the metropolis has been decentralized into five geographically defined zones (Central, East, West, North, and South), each headed by an Inspector General-rank Commissioner reporting to the Chief Commissioner, alongside a separate Traffic Commissionerate. Hithendra stressed that the primary purpose of dividing command is to sharpen accountability, boost visible policing on the streets, and ensure officers treat citizens fairly when they approach stations for help.

Drawing a firm line on station-level conduct, Hithendra warned personnel against acting as mediators in civil or criminal disputes, asserting that transparent procedures and strict adherence to the law will remain his highest priorities. He added that senior officers have also been directed to crack down aggressively on narcotics networks, strengthen safety measures for women across residential neighborhoods and transit hubs, and ease chronic traffic bottlenecks through tighter coordination across zones.

For everyday residents, commuters, and complainants across Bengaluru who often worry about red tape or backroom deals at local stations, the new top cop’s clear warning sets an early benchmark for cleaner, more accountable policing across all five zones.