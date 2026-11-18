HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government’s Indiramma Family Insurance scheme will provide ₹5 lakh insurance coverage to one crore families across the state. The initiative aims to strengthen financial security for economically weaker households, including workers employed under the rural employment guarantee programme.

The Chief Minister directed officials to bring existing insurance schemes operated by various government departments under a single umbrella to ensure wider coverage and simplify implementation. He also instructed them to ensure that no individual currently receiving government insurance benefits is excluded from the new scheme.

According to officials, existing schemes provide life insurance coverage of up to ₹2 lakh and accidental insurance benefits of up to ₹10 lakh. Revanth Reddy proposed increasing the life insurance coverage from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh under the Indiramma scheme while retaining the existing accidental insurance benefits.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to launch the application process at a public meeting in Siddipet on November 19. He instructed officials to make application forms available at the village level and conduct extensive awareness campaigns to inform eligible families about the scheme.

During a review meeting at his Jubilee Hills residence, the Chief Minister also discussed the distribution of Indiramma Sarees. He directed officials to ensure that every eligible woman receives a saree and that supplies are dispatched to all districts without delay.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju was instructed to hold a video conference with district Collectors regarding both initiatives.