BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the removal of the two-child restriction for government employment, ending a provision in force for nearly 25 years. The decision was taken at the state’s ninth destination cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district.

The cabinet cleared amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules, 1961, removing the condition that disqualified people with more than two living children from government service. Disciplinary proceedings initiated solely on this ground will also be withdrawn.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the provision had created difficulties for government employees and questioned why public servants should face a restriction that did not apply to society at large. The amendment is expected to provide relief to employees facing action under the earlier rule.