BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has intensified its disaster preparedness after Cyclone Akvan changed track and moved north-northwestwards towards the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a possible landfall by noon on November 20, prompting authorities to place several districts on alert.

According to the IMD, the system is likely to cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Puri as a severe cyclonic storm. It may bring maximum sustained winds of 90‑100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph. The revised track has raised concerns across coastal areas of both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, particularly over the possibility of strong winds and extremely heavy rainfall.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the likely landfall point could be anywhere between Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha. The warning has been extended up to Puri, where strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected. He also noted that some weather models indicate a possible recurving of the system, making continuous monitoring necessary.

The Odisha government has stepped up precautionary measures, including evacuation preparations and the deployment of disaster response personnel. Fourteen districts have been placed on alert in view of the expected impact. Five teams of the 3rd Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been mobilised to different districts to assist with rescue and relief operations.

Authorities are coordinating with district administrations and emergency agencies to ensure readiness in vulnerable coastal areas. Residents have been advised to follow official instructions and remain cautious as the cyclone approaches.