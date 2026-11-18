NEW DELHI: The Union government is planning to expand the number of treatment packages reserved for public hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) from the existing 23 to 112, according to National Health Authority (NHA) sources. The proposed expansion aims to improve access to healthcare and strengthen government hospitals.

The additional 89 packages will primarily cover common medical conditions and routine surgical procedures that can be treated at Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs). These include severe anaemia, hypertension, acute bronchitis, urinary tract infections, diabetes-related complications and gastrointestinal illnesses.

Closer to home

The proposed list also covers procedures such as hysterectomy, circumcision, biopsies and treatment for haemorrhoids, hydrocele, cysts and lipomas. Screening for diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma has also been included. The initiative is expected to benefit people in rural and underserved areas by reducing long-distance travel, treatment expenses and loss of wages.

According to officials, the expansion will also help government hospitals make better use of their existing infrastructure and medical staff. Under PM-JAY, hospitals receive reimbursements for providing cashless treatment to eligible beneficiaries. These funds can be used to purchase equipment, medicines and medical supplies, improve infrastructure and support additional healthcare staff.

States to weigh in

Since 2019, 23 packages under Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Mental Health specialities have been reserved for public healthcare facilities. Building on this arrangement, the NHA issued an Office Memorandum on October 13, inviting State Health Agencies to submit suggestions by November 25.

The revised framework is proposed to take effect from December 1, 2026, after considering feedback from states. States may reduce the number of reserved packages with prior government approval, depending on available infrastructure and medical personnel.

The proposed expansion seeks to bring essential treatments closer to patients while strengthening public healthcare facilities.