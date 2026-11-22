HYDERABAD: Farmers in Telangana have faced difficulties during the recently concluded kharif season as adverse weather conditions reduced agricultural production and banks failed to meet their agricultural credit targets. The situation has raised concerns over the financial support available to cultivators ahead of the rabi season, particularly as the government has advised them to avoid water-intensive crops such as paddy.

Telangana, which has emerged as one of the country’s leading paddy-producing States, witnessed an estimated 16% to 17% decline in kharif production. The shortfall has been attributed to an El Niño-induced deficit in monsoon rainfall, which affected cultivation and made it difficult for farmers to maintain production levels. The inadequate rainfall added to the challenges faced by farmers during the agricultural season.

The failure of banks to achieve their agricultural lending targets has further increased concerns among the farming community. Agricultural credit plays an important role in helping cultivators meet expenses related to seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, labour and other farming requirements.

The concerns have become more significant with the approaching rabi season. The government has advised farmers against cultivating water-intensive crops, particularly paddy, amid concerns over water availability. However, the extent of financial assistance that will be provided to farmers who shift to alternative crops remains uncertain.

The situation has placed farmers in a difficult position, as they are dealing with reduced kharif output while also facing uncertainty over their next cultivation cycle. A change in cropping patterns could require additional planning, investment and access to suitable agricultural resources. Farmers who depend heavily on paddy cultivation may particularly need financial support to make the transition.