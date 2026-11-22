NEW DELHI: Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah arrived in India on Sunday for his first official visit since assuming office in March. Discussions on a proposed $2 billion economic package and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to feature prominently during the visit, which comes at a significant time for bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.

Shah is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Nepalese leader arrived on November 22 and will depart the following day, making the visit slightly longer than 24 hours. The two prime ministers are scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions on Monday, covering various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

The talks are expected to provide an opportunity for both leaders to review the progress of India-Nepal relations and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation. They will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest. The proposed economic package is among the key matters expected to draw attention during the discussions.

During his stay, Shah is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call on President Droupadi Murmu. These engagements are expected to underline the importance both countries attach to maintaining regular high-level diplomatic contact.

The visit marks Shah’s first state visit to India since taking charge as Nepal’s prime minister in March. His political journey has attracted attention, as he moved from a career in music as a rapper into politics before assuming the country’s top executive position.