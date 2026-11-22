CHENNAI: Senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader R B Udhayakumar on Sunday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of paying greater attention to his appearance than to the difficulties faced by farmers in the Cauvery delta region. He alleged that the government had failed to respond adequately to the growing agricultural distress caused by water shortages and crop damage.

Udhayakumar said farmers in the delta region were struggling with mounting debts after inadequate water supply affected their crops. He urged the state government to conduct an immediate inspection of the affected agricultural areas and assess the extent of the damage. He also demanded that the government officially declare the region drought-affected to ensure farmers receive necessary assistance.

The AIADMK leader called for urgent measures, including compensation for crop losses, timely settlement of crop insurance claims and additional relief for debt-ridden cultivators. He argued that farmers required immediate government intervention to protect their livelihoods and prevent further financial hardship. According to him, the administration should prioritise agricultural concerns instead of focusing on the chief minister’s public image.

The remarks included a reference to Vijay’s appearance at a recent wedding, where his changed hairstyle attracted attention. Udhayakumar reportedly described the new look as a feast for the eyes but contrasted it with the suffering of farmers, which he said brought tears. The comment was part of his broader criticism of the chief minister’s priorities.