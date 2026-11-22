GUWAHATI: The Assam government has planned investments exceeding ₹4,000 crore to transform Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the state’s skill development ecosystem into world-class Centres of Excellence, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. The initiative aims to modernise technical education, strengthen industry partnerships and prepare young people for employment opportunities in emerging sectors.

Sarma said the government had launched an Industry 4.0 modernisation programme worth more than ₹2,390 crore in partnership with Tata Technologies and over 20 global original equipment manufacturers. The initiative will upgrade 77 technical institutions, comprising 43 ITIs and 34 polytechnics. Students will receive training in emerging fields such as electric vehicles, industrial robotics, 3D printing, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence-driven manufacturing.

Another major component is the ₹1,016 crore Assam Skill University being developed in Mangaldai. Described by the Chief Minister as eastern India’s first government skill university, the institution will offer programmes ranging from vocational diplomas to B. Tech, MBA and PhD courses in areas including artificial intelligence, data science and digital manufacturing. The university is intended to connect vocational training with higher education and advanced technical learning.

The government has also outlined a ₹600 crore hub-and-spoke school skill network in partnership with Tata Nelco and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The project will establish 50 satellite-connected skill hubs and 500 spoke centres across the state, extending technical training to rural institutions beyond major urban centres.

Sarma further highlighted industry-linked training clusters in Jorhat, in association with Numaligarh Refinery Limited, and Tinsukia, with Oil India Limited. A Skill India International Centre is planned in Guwahati, alongside nine Multi-Skill Centres of Excellence across districts including Majuli, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Dibrugarh. An international partnership with ITE Singapore is also expected to support global employment opportunities.