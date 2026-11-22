KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced infrastructure initiatives to develop Nabadwip, the birthplace of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, as an international pilgrimage destination. The measures include financial support for facilities and steps to accelerate a proposed bridge across the Bhagirathi River. He made the announcements during the Raas Purnima Mela.

Adhikari announced Rs 3 crore for infrastructure, including Rs 2 crore to complete a research centre dedicated to Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Rs 1 crore to expand a gaushala at the saint’s birthplace temple and ashram. He also said work at the Sanskrit university in Nabadwip would be completed.

The plan includes a proposed bridge over the Bhagirathi. The state government will bear the land acquisition cost, while the National Highways Authority of India will fund construction and improve access for pilgrims visiting this town. Adhikari said Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari would visit on November 26, after which the Centre and state would jointly take the project forward. He directed district officials to speed up land acquisition, soil testing and preparation of the detailed project report.

Until the bridge is built, the government plans to renovate ghats and introduce modern ferry services for devotees. “I will return to Nabadwip after the Gangasagar Mela in January. By then, the ghat renovations should be complete, and we will provide modern ferry services till the bridge is ready,” Adhikari said.

The chief minister said the government wanted to strengthen Nabadwip’s identity through infrastructure development, heritage conservation and publicity. Comparing it with Mayapur’s international profile, he said Nabadwip deserved recognition because of its association with Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He criticised previous administrations for neglecting the town and said the government would expand its involvement in Raas Purnima celebrations in Nabadwip and Santipur.