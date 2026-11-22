IMPHAL: At least 17 people have died and around 600 have been hospitalised in Manipur’s Chandel district following the suspected consumption of adulterated liquor, Excise Commissioner Hungyo Worshang said on Saturday. Authorities said the exact cause of the deaths has not yet been established and is awaiting medical findings and laboratory examinations.

The incident was first reported on November 18, when two people from Chakpikarong allegedly died after consuming the suspected liquor. The death toll rose to 11 by Friday and reached 17 by Saturday. Health and administrative teams visited affected areas, including Sugnu, Chakpikarong and Chandel, and inspected hospitals treating patients. Twelve patients were in critical condition and admitted to intensive care units at Shija Hospital, Babina Hospital and JNIMS.

Around 600 people have been admitted to government and private hospitals across the district. At Sub-District Hospital in Sugnu, 121 people were screened on Saturday. Of these, 40 had mild symptoms and three showed serious symptoms. All 43 were referred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for further examination. Health officials have been deployed to monitor patients, while district administrations have issued advisories and police have intensified action against the sale of country-made liquor.

Police said six people had been arrested in connection with the incident. A suo motu case was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Chandel superintendent of police said the liquor was not manufactured in the district but had been procured from neighbouring Kakching district.

The government has formed a four-member enquiry committee to investigate the incident. The panel will examine the liquor’s origin and chemical composition, medical and forensic findings, and regulatory or enforcement lapses. It has been asked to submit a report within one month.