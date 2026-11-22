CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has attracted investment commitments worth ₹1,14,811 crore from 112 companies during the first 195 days of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, an official said on Sunday. The proposed investments are expected to generate 1,32,771 jobs across the state. The announcement comes ahead of the government’s second investors’ conclave, scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 25.

According to the official, the state signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the companies across multiple sectors to promote diversified industrial growth. The government is expected to share details of the agreements through Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency, and the Chief Minister’s Office.

The announcement has drawn questions from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has sought clarification over allegations that investments intended for Tamil Nadu were being diverted to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urged the state Industries Department to address these concerns before organising another investors’ conclave.

Soundararajan also questioned the government about the steps taken to retain industries already operating in Tamil Nadu. She demanded details on how many MoUs announced so far had resulted in operational factories and how many jobs had actually been created. She said the government should provide clear answers instead of repeatedly making investment announcements.

The development comes as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay prepares to host the second investors’ conclave. The first edition was held on August 13. Vijay took office on May 10 after his party won 108 of the 234 Assembly seats. The TVK subsequently formed a post-poll alliance with the Congress, VCK and IUML, while the CPI and CPI(M) extended outside support. The opposition has also questioned whether the investment commitments were newly secured under the TVK administration or included agreements signed during the previous DMK government.