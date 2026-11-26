NEW DELHI: Teenage sprinter Amieyra Khoslla has made an impressive mark in athletics by winning three bronze medals at the national level. She secured the medals in the 60-metre, 100-metre and 200-metre sprint events, showcasing her speed, determination and consistency across different distances.

Her achievement highlights the growing presence of young athletes in Indian athletics. Competing in three sprint categories requires physical fitness, speed, endurance and strong preparation. Khoslla’s performance across all three events reflects her ability to compete in different sprint distances.

Winning medals in the 60m, 100m and 200m events is a significant achievement for a young athlete. Each event demands a different approach, with the shortest sprint focusing on explosive acceleration, while the longer distances require speed maintenance and control.

Her success is also an encouraging example for young athletes who aspire to compete at national and international levels. Consistent training, discipline and determination remain important factors in building a successful sporting career.

The three medals mark an important milestone in Khoslla’s athletics journey. Her performance has brought recognition to her efforts and underlines the importance of supporting young sporting talent in the country.

Sprint events test an athlete’s speed, reaction time and physical strength. The 60m race focuses heavily on acceleration, while the 100m event tests maximum speed. The 200m sprint requires athletes to maintain speed around a bend and through the finishing stretch. Winning medals in all three events demonstrates versatility across sprint distances.