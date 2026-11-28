Several irregularities have emerged during an urban GIS-based mapping survey intended to provide proper facilities for street vendors.

MANGALURU: Several irregularities have come to light during a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based mapping survey being conducted in cities and towns to provide proper facilities to street vendors.

The survey in Mangaluru has revealed that people employed in other professions, including teachers and security guards, have illegally obtained street vendor identity cards and are operating roadside businesses.

The survey is collecting accurate geographical details of street vendors, including GPS coordinates, names, nature of business, addresses and contact numbers. It also aims to identify designated vending zones and provide the necessary infrastructure for vendors.

The first phase of the survey around the Central Market area within the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits has been completed. The number of people operating stalls at Sunday Bazaar has dropped from 180 to 95 following the survey. It was found that, apart from traditional street vendors, people employed in other professions, including security guards and teachers, were also engaged in street vending. Their documents were verified and the relevant information was collected.

Under the Street Vendors Act, people employed in other professions are not permitted to engage in street vending, even for only a few days a week. Currently, identity cards have been issued to 95 people, but only 45 of them are operating businesses at the designated locations.

People arriving from other districts, including Mysuru, in trucks and lorries to conduct street vending will no longer be permitted to do business in the city.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner Rahul Ratnam Pandey said street vendors cannot be removed suddenly due to orders from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Supreme Court. However, they must comply with the prescribed rules and regulations.

The information collected during the survey will be entered into an online portal, after which identity cards will be issued to eligible street vendors. Where necessary, designated street vending zones will also be established through the same agency. This system will also apply to street food vendors.

Only those identified through the survey and possessing valid identity cards will be permitted to conduct street vending. Applicants can apply under the Town Vending Committee and obtain the required license.

As per the Central government’s directions, an agency will be appointed through a tender process. The entire procedure is expected to take around three to four months, the commissioner said.