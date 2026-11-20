Nagaveni urged that children be taught personal safety, bodily boundaries and abuse awareness, and that teachers foster a fearless environment where they can share problems openly.

GADAG: Teachers have an important responsibility in ensuring children’s safety and protecting their rights, Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairperson Nagaveni said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a teacher training programme organised under Phase II of the ‘Safe Childhood Campaign’ on November 20 at the Gadag District Court premises. The programme was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, district administration, Zilla Panchayat, lawyers’ association, police, education department and Women and Child Development Department.

Nagaveni said children must be taught to recognise potential dangers from strangers as well as familiar people. She stressed the importance of creating awareness about personal safety, bodily boundaries and protection from abuse. Teachers should also build a friendly atmosphere where children can share their problems without fear, she said.

District Government Lawyers’ Association vice-president M.A. Sanganala presided over the programme. He said teachers and society had a shared responsibility to protect children and help them become responsible citizens.

Deputy Director of School Education K.D. Badiger said child safety must be given priority in schools. He urged teachers to identify cases of violence, harassment and abuse and take appropriate action.

District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary C.S. Shivana Gowdra said two teachers from each of 189 schools in Gadag district had been selected for the training. He explained the POCSO Act, child rights, prevention of child marriage and free legal aid services.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahantesh Sajjana spoke about child protection, cybercrime, internet safety, mobile phone use and legal procedures for reporting offences.

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Jayadevi Kavalur spoke about child protection laws, the Juvenile Justice Act, adoption procedures and helplines 1098, 15100 and 112.

Chief Legal Aid Advocate S.V. Grampurohit was present. Basavaraj Kukanur coordinated the programme, while Gururaj Gowri welcomed the gathering.