Teachers must instil discipline and values in children: Raju

RAMANAGARA: Children are the real wealth of a nation, and today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens. Teachers and parents have a responsibility to develop discipline, honesty, self-confidence and good values among children, said Patel C. Raju, district president of the Negilayogi Samaj Seva Trust and founder-secretary of Patel School.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kannada Rajyotsava and Children’s Day celebrations held at Patel English School in Ramanagara on Saturday.

Raju said every child should receive quality education, equal opportunities and support to build a bright future. Parents, teachers and society must work together to identify children’s talents and encourage their development.

Highlighting the importance of Kannada, he said the language represents the state’s culture, heritage and identity. He recalled the contributions of great personalities such as Kuvempu, D.R. Bendre, Basavanna and Kanakadasa to Kannada literature and culture.

He urged students to speak Kannada wherever they go and help preserve the language for future generations.

Advocate T. Thimmegowda, general secretary of the Ramanagara District Negilayogi Samaj Seva Trust, also addressed the gathering.

Writer and retired Animal Husbandry Department inspector Dr. Mallesh, known for writing short verses, was felicitated along with his wife.

Mamatha H.S., Vanaraju, Arun Kumar, Solar Puttappa, Shivanna, B.T. Rajendra Bilagumba, Kalegowda, Sakamma, Gauramma, Chennambika, Jagadamba, Chaitra, Bhagya and school headmaster Vinod attended the programme.

Students presented cultural programmes as part of the celebrations.