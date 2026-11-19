BENGALURU: Widespread vacancies in senior Deputy Director of Public Instruction posts for administration are raising serious concerns over district-level school governance in Karnataka, with department insiders warning of slowdowns across key responsibilities and potential setbacks for student outcomes.

Reports indicate that many districts across the state lack permanent senior DDPIs, the officers who serve as appointing authorities for primary and secondary school teachers and whose signatures are essential on appointment orders. Relying on in-charge officials rather than permanent appointees risks procedural complications, legal questions over orders, and slower decision-making at the district level.

Disciplinary oversight is also affected when permanent leadership is absent. While a regular DDPI leads disciplinary proceedings and concludes departmental inquiries involving teachers, an officer in charge generally cannot finalize inquiries or take certain disciplinary steps without approval from the chief executive officer, potentially prolonging pending cases.

Private school approvals and renewals face similar bottlenecks. Senior DDPIs handle permissions for opening private unaided schools, renewing recognition for aided and unaided institutions, and issuing no-objection certificates for adopting alternative syllabi. Without permanent officers clearing files promptly, school managements could encounter delays in approvals and administrative clearances.

Financial management and development works at the district level may likewise stall. Because senior DDPIs oversee tender processes tied to utilizing allocated grants, temporary arrangements can delay tender calls and project execution. Education insiders also warn that relying on in-charge arrangements risks muddying lines of accountability if disputes or questions arise later over administrative decisions taken during interim tenures.

Academic planning is another major area of concern. Senior DDPIs help shape and drive district action plans aimed at boosting SSLC examination results, coordinating with education officers, subject inspectors, and field staff to support struggling schools and weaker subjects. Without steady leadership to maintain continuity in planning, monitoring, and teacher guidance, officials fear districts could lose momentum in improving board exam performance.

Filling these senior posts promptly is seen as vital to keeping district education offices responsive, accountable, and focused on classrooms.