THIRUTHURAIPOONDI: A three-year-old Pre-KG student was allegedly tied with a nylon rope and assaulted by a teacher at a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district. The incident came to light after the child’s parents noticed injuries on his body and checked classroom CCTV footage, which later circulated widely on social media.

The incident reportedly took place at the school in Thiruthuraipoondi. The boy’s parents noticed injuries when he returned home on Tuesday. On questioning him, the child reportedly said that his teacher and a female school assistant had beaten him.

Suspecting physical abuse, the parents approached the school seeking an explanation. The child’s father later examined the classroom CCTV footage and allegedly found visuals of the teacher tying the boy’s hands with a nylon rope. The footage also reportedly showed a female assistant pressing the child against a screen inside the school.

The father recorded the CCTV visuals on his mobile phone and lodged a complaint at the Thiruthuraipoondi police station. He sought action against the school management and those allegedly involved in the incident.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation against teacher Bhagyalakshmi, 26, and school assistant Selvi, 55, who resides in Anna Nagar, Thiruthuraipoondi. The footage has triggered concern over the alleged treatment of young children inside educational institutions. Police are examining the complaint and available evidence as part of the investigation.