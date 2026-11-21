OMAN: A tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an unknown projectile near Oman on Saturday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). No casualties have been reported so far, while the possible environmental impact remains unclear.

The incident was reported about 11 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, as the tanker was travelling out of the Strait of Hormuz. UKMTO received information about the incident from military authorities and classified it as an attack.

The maritime agency advised vessels passing through the area to remain alert, proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity. Authorities are investigating the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the strike.

The identity of the projectile and those responsible for the incident were not immediately known. Officials have also not confirmed the extent of the damage caused to the vessel.

Vital shipping lane

The incident comes amid growing security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a major route for international oil shipments.

Any disruption in the area can affect commercial shipping, energy supplies and global markets. Tankers carrying oil and other goods regularly pass through the strait, making maritime security a major concern for countries that depend on the route.

The latest report follows other incidents involving tankers near Oman’s coast in recent days. These events have increased concerns among shipping operators about the safety of vessels travelling through the region.

Safety warnings

UKMTO has continued to issue safety warnings to ships operating in nearby waters and urged crews to remain watchful while the investigation continues.

Although no injuries have been reported in the latest incident, the lack of confirmed information about environmental effects remains a concern. Authorities are expected to assess the situation further as more details become available.

The incident highlights the need for greater caution among commercial vessels using the Strait of Hormuz, as authorities work to establish what happened and prevent further risks to maritime traffic.