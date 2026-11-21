DHAKA: Garment workers clashed with police in Ashulia, Bangladesh, on Saturday as protests demanding higher minimum wages continued to disrupt factory operations. Police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, while dozens of factories declared holidays amid concerns over further unrest.

The clashes took place around 11 am in the Kathgara area along the Zirabo-Bismail road. Workers from several garment factories stopped production and joined the protest. They later attempted to block the road after factory management announced holidays.

According to local media reports, workers gathered outside factories to demand a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 Bangladeshi taka. The protests reflect growing concerns among garment workers about their pay and working conditions.

Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Industrial Police-1 in Ashulia, said the situation had returned to normal by noon. He stated that police and other security personnel intervened after some workers tried to create unrest near factories that remained open.

At least 50 factories across the Savar-Ashulia industrial area declared holidays on Saturday following work stoppages, according to industrial police. Several other factories also remained closed under labour laws, while many units continued operating normally.

Wider unrest

The protests are part of a wider wave of labour unrest across Bangladesh’s garment industry. Earlier in the week, workers in Mirpur, Dhaka, also staged demonstrations demanding a monthly minimum wage of 30,000 taka. Some protesters attempted to block roads, prompting police intervention.

Bangladesh’s garment industry is a major part of the country’s economy, providing jobs to millions of workers and supplying clothing to international markets. Continued protests and factory closures could affect production and deliveries if the unrest persists.