BEIJING: An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck China on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres, with its location recorded at latitude 37.099 degrees north and longitude 96.482 degrees east.

According to the NCS, the earthquake took place at 4:15:37 pm Indian Standard Time on November 21. The agency shared details of the seismic event through a post on social media, providing information about its magnitude, depth and location.

The reported depth of 80 kilometres places the earthquake in the intermediate-depth category. Earthquakes are generally grouped according to how far below the Earth’s surface they begin. Those occurring at depths of up to 70 kilometres are classified as shallow, while those between 70 and 300 kilometres are considered intermediate-depth earthquakes.

The depth of an earthquake can affect how strongly its shaking is felt at the surface. In general, seismic waves lose energy as they travel through the Earth, and deeper earthquakes may cause less intense shaking at the surface than shallower earthquakes of similar magnitude. However, the actual impact also depends on factors such as the local geology, distance from the epicentre and the strength of nearby buildings.

There was no confirmed information available in the initial report about casualties, damage to buildings or disruption to public services following the earthquake. Further assessments would be needed to establish whether the tremor affected nearby communities or infrastructure.

China has experienced other seismic events this month. The NCS reported a separate earthquake measuring 4.4 in magnitude on November 5.