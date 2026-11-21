NEW YORK: Members of the Indian diaspora gathered at Times Square in New York to mark the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The celebration highlighted his teachings of equality, kindness, sharing and service to humanity.

A major part of the gathering was langar, the Sikh tradition of serving free meals to everyone, regardless of religion, caste, background or financial status. The practice reflects Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s belief that all people are equal and deserve respect.

The community meal brought attention to the importance of sharing food and helping those in need. Langar is an important part of Sikh religious and community life, where volunteers prepare, serve and distribute meals without expecting anything in return.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings continue to guide millions of people around the world. He encouraged people to live honestly, remember God, work hard and share their earnings with others. His message also stressed that no person should be treated as inferior because of their background or beliefs.

The celebration at Times Square provided an opportunity for the Indian diaspora to share these values with people from different cultures and communities. Known as one of New York’s most recognised public spaces, Times Square offered a setting where the message of service and equality could reach a wider audience.

The tradition of langar is based on the Sikh principle of serving others and treating everyone equally. People sit together to eat, breaking social barriers and building a sense of unity. Volunteers play an important role in keeping this tradition alive by giving their time and effort to serve the community.