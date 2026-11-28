CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, claiming that it had become surrounded by controversies within six months of assuming power in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, Soundararajan raised concerns over the functioning of the government and questioned its handling of various issues. She alleged that several controversies had emerged during its short period in office and expressed concern over the developments in the State.

Her remarks come amid political discussions over the administration’s decisions and the challenges faced by the newly formed government.

Tamilisai’s comments reflect the growing political exchanges between opposition leaders and the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. The TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, entered electoral politics with promises of political change and public welfare.

The party’s rise has brought a new political development to the State, where established parties have traditionally played a major role in government formation. Its administration is now facing scrutiny from opposition parties over governance, public commitments and policy decisions.