Central Reserve Police Force personnel arrived in Thiruparankundram ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival amid security arrangements for the annual lamp-lighting ceremony.

MADURAI: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel reached Thiruparankundram in Tamil Nadu on Saturday ahead of the Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting ceremony. Their arrival came amid heightened security arrangements in the area following tensions surrounding the traditional festival celebrations.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the lamp be lit on Saturday at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah. The lighting was scheduled for 5 pm. The court allowed devotees to light lamps at designated places, subject to safety conditions, at least 50 metres from the dargah.

It also directed the CRPF to take charge of security at the hill. The deployment aims to protect both the temple and the dargah.

The dispute arose after the lamp was lit at the customary Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on November 24, instead of at the Deepathoon. The court has since suspended the temple’s board of trustees and appointed two retired judges as receivers to oversee its administration.

Security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth conduct of the religious event. The annual Karthigai Deepam festival attracts devotees who gather to witness the lighting of the traditional sacred lamp.

The deployment of additional security forces comes as authorities prepare to manage the gathering of devotees and prevent any untoward incidents.

The Karthigai Deepam festival is celebrated in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India. Devotees light oil lamps in their homes and temples as a symbol of light overcoming darkness. At Thiruparankundram, the traditional lighting ceremony holds particular religious significance.