NEW DELHI: The Constitution Bill, 2026, which is expected to be introduced in Parliament next week, proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats and a freeze on delimitation until 2051. The proposed changes aim to make the implementation of women’s reservation possible.

The new legislation marks a major change from the Constitution Bill introduced in April this year. The earlier bill had also aimed to facilitate women’s reservation in Parliament but did not include any proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats.

It also did not provide for extending the freeze on delimitation. The latest proposal introduces both measures, bringing changes to the framework planned for implementing the women’s quota.

Under the new proposal, the strength of the Lok Sabha would increase by 50 per cent, allowing additional seats to be created. The delimitation process, which involves redrawing constituency boundaries and determining the distribution of seats, would remain frozen until 2051.

The proposed changes are expected to influence the future structure of parliamentary representation and the implementation of women’s reservation.