CHENNAI: The DMK has decided to support the revised proposal on Lok Sabha seats. The decision followed a meeting of DMK MPs chaired by Stalin in Chennai on Saturday. The DMK said the revised draft addressed concerns over Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats and representation among states.

The party had demanded that Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats should not decrease, even if the total number increased. It also sought to retain the proportion of representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, for another 25 years.

For the next 25 years

Stalin said the party had protected Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation for the next 25 years. He called the inclusion of its demands a result of sustained efforts.

The revised proposal reportedly provides for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, while maintaining states’ existing share of representation. The changes are linked to the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women.

Concerns remain

DMK MP A Raja said the party supported the proposal because its main demands had been accepted. However, he said concerns remained over how the delimitation commission might redraw constituencies.

The party has asked its MPs to explain its position during Parliament’s special session. The legislation is expected to be taken up from November 30.