PANAJI: The Supreme Court has issued an interim stay on a controversial 130-acre township project planned at Carapur village in north Goa. The order came after a petition alleged that authorities had granted licences for the project despite an earlier Supreme Court direction to maintain the existing status quo.

The project had faced strong opposition from local residents, who raised concerns over its development in the village. According to the report, villagers protested against the proposed township for more than five months.

The protests continued until the village panchayat intervened, following which the residents agreed to withdraw their agitation. However, concerns over the legality of the project remained, leading to the petition before the Supreme Court.

The petition alleged that the licences required for the township had been issued in violation of the court’s earlier order. It questioned the actions of the authorities and sought legal intervention over the alleged breach of the status quo direction.

The development is significant for the residents of Carapur, who had opposed the project through sustained protests.