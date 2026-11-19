CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a decline in murder cases during 2026, reaching a five-year low, even as drug-related offences increased significantly under Chief Minister Vijay’s government. State government data showed 1,306 murder cases between January and November 15, while cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and offences involving possession of tablets witnessed sharp rises. The figures have emerged amid a political debate over law and order, with the opposition DMK alleging that crime has increased under the present government.

According to the data released by the Tamil Nadu government, the 1,306 murder cases recorded during the period were fewer than the corresponding figures in each of the previous four years. During those years, the state was governed by the DMK.

The average number of murders recorded between January and November from 2022 to 2025 stood at approximately 1,421. In comparison, the state reported 1,306 cases during the corresponding period in 2026. This represents a reduction of around 115 cases from the four-year average.

However, the data also highlighted concerns over the increase in narcotics-related offences. Cases registered under the NDPS Act reportedly rose by 74 per cent. Offences involving the possession of tablets also recorded a sharp increase, raising questions about the spread of drug-related activities across the state.