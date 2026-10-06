‘Take permanent measures for drought management’

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA

Severe drought conditions have emerged across the state, plunging farmers and agricultural laborers into distress. HR Basavarajappa, State President of the Farmers' Association and Hasiru Sene, urged the government to declare drought-hit taluks, provide adequate compensation to farmers, and establish a permanent system for drought management. Speaking at a press conference, he noted that most regions of the state including the Malnad, semi-Malnad, and Bayaluseeme areas are facing drought conditions. He stated that the compensation provided to farmers after a drought declaration is negligible compared to the actual crop loss, failing to alleviate their distress. He pointed out that the guidelines issued by both the Central and State governments for drought management prioritize the provision of drinking water and fodder for both people and livestock. Accordingly, he demanded adequate funding for fodder procurement, the operation of cattle shelters (Goshalas), and the setting up of gruel centers wherever necessary. Currently, compensation is provided only when crop loss exceeds 33 percent. The compensation received by small farmers does not even cover agricultural expenses, including the cost of seeds. Therefore, they demanded that the crop loss compensation be increased to Rs 25,000 per acre. Provide year-round employment: Work must be provided throughout the year under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and employees from government, semi-government, and private sectors should voluntarily contribute a portion of their salaries to the drought relief fund. They appealed for support to farmers during the drought, noting that all sections of society depend on the food produce grown by them. Scientists from agricultural universities should not limit themselves to their campuses but visit drought-affected areas to provide farmers with scientific guidance on drought management, including alternative crops and water usage and conservation. State unit Vice-President Hitturu Raju, District unit President K Raghavendra, District General Secretary EB Jagadish, CB Hanumanthappa, C Chandrappa, MD Nagaraj, Mahadevappa and Manju were present.