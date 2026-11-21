TAIPEI: Taiwan has raised concerns over what it described as improper treatment by China during this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings. Despite several rounds of talks with Beijing, Taiwan said its efforts to secure equal participation and fair treatment did not fully succeed.

According to a Taiwanese official, Taipei and Beijing held 17 rounds of negotiations after China was selected to host the APEC meetings in November 2024. The discussions focused on ensuring Taiwan’s participation as a member economy, along with the safety and freedom of movement of its delegates.

However, Taiwan said several issues remained unresolved. One major concern was the absence of Economics Minister Kung Ming-hsin from the APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Ministerial Meeting held in Guangzhou in September. China cited political reasons for preventing him from attending, the official said.

Invitation row

Taiwan also expressed dissatisfaction with the way its invitation to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting was delivered. It had asked Beijing to follow the arrangements used in 2014, when China last hosted the summit, including having a Chinese official personally deliver the invitation.

The official said China did not meet Taiwan’s expectations. Taipei had sought support from other countries to raise concerns about its treatment and protect its right to take part in the regional meetings on an equal basis.

Despite these disagreements, Taiwan said the incidents would not set a precedent for future APEC gatherings. It maintained that its participation should follow established rules and practices and that its representatives should receive fair treatment.

More than 400 Taiwanese officials from over 25 government ministries and agencies travelled to China this year to attend APEC-related meetings at different levels, showing the scale of Taiwan’s involvement in the forum.

APEC brings together economies across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss trade and economic cooperation. Taiwan’s concerns have added to existing tensions between Taipei and Beijing over its international status and participation in global forums.

Taiwan has said it will continue seeking equal treatment and protecting its right to participate in future APEC meetings.