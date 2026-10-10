Taapsee Pannu opens up about anxiety and online trolling

Actor Taapsee Pannu has spoken about mental health, anxiety and online trolling on World Mental Health Day, sharing how the COVID-19 pandemic helped her understand the importance of addressing her emotional well-being. Taapsee said she once believed mental health support was needed only during serious conditions. Over time, she realised it also involved finding peace, staying present and managing emotional challenges, especially in the demanding entertainment industry. The actor explained that she previously kept herself busy with work, sports and physical activities to avoid confronting anxiety. During the pandemic, however, she had to spend more time alone and understand her emotions. Speaking about online trolling, Taapsee said she would not romanticise the experience with statements about self-worth. She explained that constant criticism and personal attacks could affect actors because their careers often depended on public perception. She admitted that she once tried to please everyone, which left her exhausted. It took years for her to realise that she had wasted valuable time trying to satisfy trolls instead of focusing on personal and professional growth. She added that negative media coverage could also affect mental health. Taapsee believes social media has increased anxiety and comparison among celebrities. She said actors sometimes present carefully created public images instead of showing their real personalities because of constant judgement. The actor eventually chose to become inactive on social media to protect her mental well-being rather than face continued criticism. Taapsee also revealed that she attended therapy sessions during the pandemic. She said the experience helped her learn to manage her emotions instead of escaping from difficult feelings. She welcomed the growing acceptance of therapy and stressed the importance of understanding mental health beyond serious conditions. Her experiences highlight the need to address anxiety and emotional well-being openly.