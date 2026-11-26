MYSURU: South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, observed Constitution Day with a solemn and meaningful programme at the Open Auditorium of the Mysuru Divisional Office in Mysuru on Thursday.

On the occasion, Shammas Hameed, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, administered the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India to all officers and staff members. The programme reaffirmed their collective commitment to the democratic values, principles and ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Addressing the gathering, Hameed highlighted the significance of the Preamble in upholding the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and said that every railway employee has a responsibility to uphold constitutional values through their day-to-day duties and conduct.

He also called upon all employees to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, integrity, transparency and a spirit of unity, thereby contributing to nation-building.