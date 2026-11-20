BENGALURU: Group train travel has become simpler across South Western Railway after the zone withdrew older restrictions, dropped the upper limit on group berths, and empowered local station authorities to approve bulk bookings from 9:00 AM onward.

Under the revised guidelines issued, the facility covers organized parties traveling together for occasions such as weddings, school or college trips, pilgrimages, sports events, and cultural gatherings. It applies across travel classes, whether tickets end up confirmed, under reservation against cancellation, or on the waiting list.

A major shift in the updated norms is scrapping the earlier ceiling on how many berths a group can request. Instead of higher-level delays, a Chief Reservation Supervisor or Station Manager at major stations can now clear group requests directly. Counters open for these bookings from 9:00 AM, one hour after advance reservation windows begin, and groups can also seek return-journey approvals at the same office, though return legs count as separate trips.

To apply, groups must submit requests directly rather than going through travel agents, except in cases involving foreign tourists or Non-Resident Indians. Applications must spell out the exact reason for travel without which approval will not be granted and list every traveler’s name, age, gender, and address.

To keep the system fair and stop unauthorized blocks of seats or berths, designated station officials must record every approved group booking in a separate register and sign and stamp each page of the application and passenger sheet.

For wedding parties, student teams, families heading to religious sites, and cultural troupes planning journeys together, the simpler rules aim to cut red tape while keeping checks in place so genuine travelers get smoother access to seats. Authorities say direct applications with complete passenger details will help station counters process requests faster and prevent misuse of railway quota space across South Western Railway routes in Karnataka and neighboring areas.