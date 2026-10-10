Suraksha Tea becomes part of Dhage film story

The poster of the Kannada film Dhage was unveiled, and the Suraksha Tea franchise and distribution network was launched at Sri Renukamba Studio. Sri Karivrushabha Deshikendra Shivayogishwara Mahaswamiji inaugurated the event. The programme was attended by Hasya Ratna Gangavathi Pranesh, actor Naveen Shankar, actress Mamatha Ravut, Kannada Sene President Kumar, Chanakya Career Academy founder N.M. Biredar, Basavaraja Mahamani and Latha Kundaragi, among others. The Swamiji wished the film success and said he had never tasted tea in his 75 years until Aravinda Patil requested him to try Suraksha Tea. He said the tea tasted good and wished that it would reach more people and support their well-being. Film director Kernahalli Eshwar, who wrote the story, screenplay, lyrics and dialogues, said Suraksha Tea plays a role in the film. He thanked Aravinda Patil for allowing the brand to feature in the story. He added that the film reflects North Karnataka's language, culture and tea-drinking traditions. Dr. Sangamesha Upase plays the lead character. Aravinda Patil said the venture aimed to create employment through franchises and distribution opportunities. He encouraged people to explore meaningful work instead of depending only on government jobs. He also credited Gangavathi Pranesh for inspiring the launch of Suraksha Tea. Padma Shri Manjamma Jogathi shared her experiences from the film's shooting. She recalled the popularity of Tangadaki tea in North Karnataka and said Suraksha Tea had been included naturally in the film. She also spoke about how folk art helped her become self-reliant and gain recognition. The event brought together cinema, local culture and entrepreneurship, highlighting the film's connection with North Karnataka's traditions.