Support price set for Green Gram procurement in Gadag

CH NEWS, GADAG A support price has been fixed for the procurement of FAQ (Fair Average Quality) green gram under the Central Government's support price scheme for 2026-27. Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sridhar directed officials to take steps to encourage more farmers to register for the procurement process. He was speaking at a District Task Force Committee meeting on green gram procurement under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Gadag. The procurement price for FAQ-grade green gram has been fixed at ₹8,780 per quintal, Assistant Director of the Department of Agricultural Marketing Sudha R. Bandi said. Sridhar directed officials to appoint graders at procurement centres to check the quality of green gram. He also instructed that the graders be given training on FAQ grading before the procurement process begins. According to the directions, procurement will be limited to a maximum of four quintals per acre and 20 quintals per farmer. Officials were also asked to create wide publicity about the support price and registration process so that more farmers can benefit from the scheme. As per government orders and the Central Government's MSP guidelines, the farmer registration period has been fixed at 80 days, while the procurement period will be 90 days from the date of the order. Procurement will begin along with the registration process. The state-level agency Markfed has been designated to carry out the procurement. A total of 59 procurement centres will be opened across Gadag district to facilitate farmers. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for proper arrangements at all procurement centres and asked officials to ensure that farmers are given clear information about the process. Officials from the Agriculture Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Horticulture Department and Co-operation Department attended the meeting. The district administration said the arrangements are aimed at making the procurement process accessible to farmers and ensuring that FAQ-quality green gram is purchased at the fixed support price.