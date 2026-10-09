Summer heat in monsoon: K’taka grid pushed to limits

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Severe drought conditions and prolonged monsoon dry spells have triggered an unprecedented spike in electricity consumption across Karnataka, placing the state energy department under immense pressure. With high temperatures mimicking summer conditions during the rainy season, daily power demand has soared to historic highs, forcing the government to resort to aggressive open-market daytime power purchases to bridge widening supply deficits. According to data released by the Energy Department, state electricity demand crossed an all-time monsoon peak of 340 million units per day in September. Although recent localized rains have brought minor relief—stabilizing daily consumption between 300 and 315 million units—demand remains roughly 55 million units higher than the corresponding period last year. To counter the crunch, authorities have utilized restored inter-state power exchange allocations of 1,000 MW alongside an additional 230 MW secured through the central government's Shakti scheme. However, the strain has heavily impacted agricultural supply lines, triggering widespread discontent in rural sectors. Farming communities have expressed fierce outrage over unannounced load shedding and power cuts, pointing out that agricultural pump sets are receiving only two to three hours of electricity daily instead of the promised six-hour uninterrupted supply. Kuruburu Shanthakumar, president of the State Farmers' Organizations Federation, slammed the administration, remarking that steady electricity currently seems visible only around festive venues like the Mysuru Dasara. In response to the growing crisis, enraged farmers have announced plans to stage a massive protest dharna at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on October 12. The agitating unions intend to demand immediate relief, including comprehensive farm loan waivers, compensation for crop damage caused by erratic voltage, and stable electricity for rural feeders. Formal representation letters detailing these grievances have already been dispatched to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Energy Minister K.J. George. While Energy Minister George has maintained that overall generation remains robust and that relief is expected once seasonal temperatures drop after mid-November, the administration faces a race against time to pacify agrarian unrest.