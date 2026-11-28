BIDAR: Youth leader Sujit Rathod has announced plans to file a defamation case against former Chandori Gram Panchayat president Deepak Patil for allegedly making false and baseless allegations against Aurad MLA Prabhu Chavan to damage his reputation.

In a press statement, Rathod strongly criticised attempts to portray the MLA as having encroached upon land at Kolar village near Bidar. He described the allegations as politically motivated and intended to tarnish Chavan’s public image.

Bought in 2007‑08

Clarifying the land transaction, Rathod said the purchase process began in 2007 and was completed in 2008. He claimed that the property had been classified as patta land since 1954 and was previously owned by seven to eight individuals before it was purchased by the MLA.

“The MLA was not holding any elected office at the time of the land transaction. Therefore, there is no question of misuse of official position. The land-grabbing allegations are being made solely to damage his reputation,” Rathod said.

Land records cited

He pointed out that thousands of land-related cases were pending before various courts in the district and that farmers were facing difficulties due to discrepancies in RTC and other land records. He argued that errors in maintaining revenue records alone could not establish wrongdoing by landowners.

Rathod said he was ready to produce the 1954‑55 Khasra Pahani, Pakka Book, Prati Book and subsequent RTC documents to support his claims.

He also accused Deepak Patil of misleading the public by highlighting discrepancies in land records. Rathod alleged that earlier attempts had been made to pressure and blackmail officials into removing the entire Pahani record, which was subsequently restored following a High Court direction.

Further alleging a series of complaints against the MLA, Rathod claimed that around 13 to 14 cases had been initiated by Deepak Patil and members of his group. He also alleged that a political leader from Bidar was behind the campaign.

The controversy has intensified following the exchange of allegations, with Rathod threatening legal action to defend the MLA’s reputation.