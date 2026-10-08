Sugarcane farmers unite across state borders

Chikkodi Sugarcane farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra have set aside their long-standing border differences and joined hands to demand a fair price for their produce. The growing agitation has put pressure on both the Central and State governments ahead of a crucial meeting scheduled for October 12. The Centre has called a meeting with farmer representatives on October 12 at 3 pm to discuss the pricing of sugarcane. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are expected to participate. Karnataka Cooperation Minister Laxman Savadi and Sugar Minister Rudrappa Lamani will represent the State government, according to Savadi. Farmer leaders, including Raitha Sene State President Chunappa Pujari, Shashikant Guruji and Maharashtra activist Raju Shetty, have warned of intensified protests if their demands are not addressed. They said farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra could block national highways across districts from October 13. They described the recent farmers' gathering in Hubballi as only a preview of the larger agitation. Karnataka and Maharashtra are among India's leading sugarcane-producing states. Maharashtra has an annual sugarcane crushing capacity of around 990–1,045 lakh metric tonnes, while Karnataka cultivates sugarcane on about 7.5 lakh hectares and produces nearly 630 lakh metric tonnes annually. Farmers are demanding higher returns, citing the prices offered in states such as Tamil Nadu. The Centre's Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for the 2025-26 season is ₹3,550 per tonne, while farmers are seeking an additional ₹1,000 through the State Advised Price mechanism. Farmer leaders have also highlighted the revenue generated from sugarcane-linked products such as molasses and ethanol. They argue that growers should receive a greater share of profits from sugar and ethanol production. With sugarcane also playing an important role in ethanol production, the October 12 meeting is being closely watched. The outcome could determine whether the agitation is eased or expands into wider protests across the two states.